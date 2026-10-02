Russell challenges the old guard of fuel trading:

Iran's conflict has brought the murky world of refined fuel trading to the forefront as the world struggles with a limited supply and record high prices. AI may be the key to bringing the world of fuel trading out of the dark.

Although crude oil trading has been a popular practice for many years, it is not the case with refined products.

The markets in Asia, the region with the highest consumption, are largely the domain of a small group of traders, including producers,'refiners', shippers, and large commodity houses like Trafigura or Vitol.

The market may shift from time to time, and artificial intelligence (AI) could provide the tools necessary to democratise the still opaque commodities trading world.

The idea is simple: Use AI to collect all the data available, combine it with the expertise of traders and analysts and then generate trading ideas that are tailored to individual users and situations.

Sparta Commodities is a Geneva-based company that has been at the forefront of this process. It made its mark by providing traders with data that enabled them to find arbitrage opportunities in moving fuels between regions.

It launched Leonidas AI earlier this month. This decision-making tool aims to accelerate the process of traders using data to make trading decisions.

Sparta uses a combination of data from its own sources, from third-party providers and news to create recommendations. It also adds the expertise and experience of a "dedicated agent" that the company describes.

In a demo for, Leonidas was asked to consider the impact of a ban on US Diesel exports in various markets. After identifying likely price moves, the AI was asked to make recommendations on trading.

The five trades were ranked by their conviction. There were also recommendations for different markets in various countries.

It took only seconds to do all of this. Even experienced and skilled traders would have needed some time to determine likely price movements and how to best profit from them.

Kpler, Windward and other competitors in the same space have already launched or are developing similar products.

Kpler began as a service for tracking vessels. It uses AI to compress the data into "actionable strategy" which takes into account geopolitical factors.

Windward, a competitor in the tracking industry, uses AI to analyze historical?data, and vessel movement patterns, in order to highlight anomalies such as 'illegal ship to ship transfers of cargoes.

Hedge funds and other players who previously thought they didn't have the information to compete with established traders on an opaque fuels market may now be able get the needed information as quickly as possible.

RESISTING CHANGE

What are the weaknesses of using AI to make trading decisions?

It is obvious that everyone will get the same recommendation, which could lead to a crowded market and eliminate any potential profits.

This risk can be mitigated by ensuring that different users are seeking different results.

A refiner might be willing, for example, to fix the price of some of its diesel and gasoline production, while a broker may be willing, for the same reason, to accept the risk of rising prices before taking delivery of the product, creating the possibility of profit.

AI should give different advice to the refiner versus the trader, even if both are using the exact same model.

The only way to know if the recommendations were good is by observing them over time.

Established players may also push back against newcomers to their market. A large trader may try to influence the price of a stock by executing a series trades that are designed to push smaller players into stop loss situations.

History suggests that, over time, the existing participants may have to adjust to new circumstances.

This type of change can be seen in the real-time tracking of cargoes on board vessels.

The services, from companies like London Stock Exchange Group and Vortexa, only began to emerge about 15 years ago. Since then they have become household names among participants in the commodity markets.

No Rage Against Change

The Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference, held in Singapore earlier this month, was dominated by discussions about how to resolve Iran's conflict and restore flow of crude oil and products from the Middle East.

The second most talked about topic was AI. Questions included how companies use it and its advantages and risks.

It became apparent from many conversations that commodity executives are expecting AI to play a greater role in data analysis and collection, as well in operational areas such as shipping, inventory management, and other operations.

It's not worth it to fight against change. It's better to be a leader and early adopter.

In the best-case scenario?AI would level the playing fields in commodity trading, which is currently the domain of small groups of highly experienced participants.

Sparta CEO Felipe Elink Schuurman said, "The trading desks that used to be successful were the ones with the most data, but the winners of the future will be those who can convert data into trading moves the fastest."

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(source: Reuters)