Russia claims it has struck military and naval facilities that support Ukraine in Odesa and Mykolaiv

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that Russia has 'continued to?strike? against Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels that support the Ukrainian military.

The ministry said that Russian forces used precision air-launched missiles and attack drones to hit military warehouses in Odesa, a Black Sea port.

The ministry reported that Russian forces had struck a cargo ship carrying military supplies and a warehouse storing weapons in the port of Mykolaiv. The ministry also said that another dry cargo vessel carrying military supplies to Ukraine's armed forces was struck in the Black Sea.

The?reports of either side could not be independently verified. Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Toby Chopra

(source: Reuters)