Russia rejects the idea of a Black Sea ceasefire

Russia dismissed the idea of a truce with Ukraine at?the Black Sea on Friday, saying that it did not see any grounds for "half measures" which would?offer a respite to the opposing side.

In recent weeks, both?Russia? and Ukraine increased their attacks on commercial ships in Black Sea. This has pushed world grain prices up.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, accused Ukraine of "brazen terrorist acts" against ships, but did not mention Russia's attacks.

Zakharova stated that "we view these attacks as deliberate?policies aimed at destabilising civil shipping in the Black Sea Region to escalate?tensions further and prolong the conflict with the blatant complicity of regional neighbors."

"At the time, we see no signs that the situation is improving and, consequently, there's no reason to take 'half-measures, which merely give the Kyiv government a temporary breathing room."

Zakharova commented on the statement made by Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan, who said in a recent media interview that Ankara has proposed to Russia and Ukraine a moratorium of military operations in the Black Sea.

She stated that Russia has not received any formal proposal from Turkey.

Reports on Thursday stated that Ukraine had sent an offer to Russia via a third party for both sides to stop attacks on civilian targets near the Black Sea.

Zakharova stated that it was not possible to return to the Black Sea grain initiative 2022-23?brokered?by Turkey, which allowed Russia and Ukraine to continue to?supply world markets. She called the agreement "one-sided" and it broke down after Russia accused Ukraine of not honouring its side. (Written by Mark Trevelyan in London and Maxim Rodionov; edited by Aiden Lewis)

(source: Reuters)