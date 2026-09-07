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Monday, September 7, 2026
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Saudi Arabia cancels wheat bid

Posted to Maritime Reporter on September 7, 2026

The General Food Security Authority of Saudi Arabia announced a cancellation of a tender to buy '535,000 metric tons' (?metric tonnes)?of hard-milling wheat, because the offers submitted were not suitable.

Saudi Arabia issued the tender for delivery in November and December last week.

Traders reported that the GFSA wanted to ship a total of nine vessels: four to Jeddah and four to Yanbu, while one vessel was to Jazan. The GFSA only wanted to ship in Red Sea?ports, in order to avoid any disruptions at the Strait of?Hormuz.

The Black Sea disruptions are likely to be the reason for the cancellation.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Middle East Transportation

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