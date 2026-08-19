Saudi Aramco has resumed?oil?loading from within the Strait?of Hormuz and has more tanks?waiting?to?load as the state energy company offers spot heavy crude shipments, according to shipping and trade sources.

The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, offered to transfer Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crudes via STS transfers from Fujairah (the United Arab Emirates) this month.

It had previously halted its sales after an attack on its tanker fleet in the Strait of Hormuz last month during the escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions.

Resuming Saudi exports would help to ease the shortage of heavy grades, which produce more residue fuel that can be used for refueling ships or further processed at refineries.

Between August 12-16, three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Malaysia Prosperity Algeria Prosperity Singapore Prosperity loaded 2,000,000 barrels each from the Juaymah terminal and Ras Tanura Terminals.

Data from shiptrackers Vortexa &?Kpler revealed a three-week gap since the last port loading. The grades of the tanks were not immediately known.

Saudi Aramco, the owner of the tankers and Sinokor did not respond immediately to comments.

Kpler's preliminary data showed that six more VLCCs may load Saudi oil in the strait by the end of this month.

According to traders, Saudi Aramco may deploy Saudi tankers in addition Sinokor vessels for the transit of Hormuz.

Shipping data from LSEG revealed that on Tuesday, seven VLCCs belonging to Saudi-based operator Bahri are cruising off the UAE and Oman. Two more VLCCs are heading towards Fujairah.

SIDI KERIR IMPORTS

Saudi oil exports were?limited' as the producer faced a blockade from the Yemeni Houthis on the Red Sea. Earlier, during the Iran War, Aramco diverted its exports to the port of Yanbu.

As an alternative, the producer offered to load additional crude cargoes from Egypt's Mediterranean Port of Sidi Kerir. However, the volume is only a fraction the 4 million barrels of oil per day exported from Yanbu before the blockade. Additionally shipping costs and long voyages deter buyers.

Kpler data shows that this month, 670,000 barrels of Middle Eastern crude will be loaded at the Sidi Kerir Port for Asia, up from zero the previous three months.

Emma Li, Vortexa’s China analyst, said: "This shows that Sidi Kerir's offering to Asia, is probably not working. Its Asian customers are likely not happy, as their Asian customers, at the very least, the Chinese, were not satisfied with the long journeys and high freight costs." Reporting by Florence Tan, Siyi Liu and Clarence Fernandez.

(source: Reuters)