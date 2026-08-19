Saudi Aramco offers 'crude oil' outside the Strait of Hormuz through private negotiating to some Asian refiners, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. This is similar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) of United Arab Emirates.

Sources said that Aramco was in rare talks with buyers about supplying Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude via STS transfers from Fujairah, in the UAE. One source said that the cargoes would be loaded in September. It wasn't immediately clear how Aramco transported its cargoes to Fujairah. These offers are just the latest indication that?crude oil supplies have found a way to avoid the long-term disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.

Aramco declined ?to comment. Aramco also diverted its Arab Light Crude to the Red Sea Port of Yanbu, for export ever since the Iran War began. It also offered the grade in Egypt's Mediterranean port Sidi Kerir after attacks on vessels by the Iran-aligned Houthis. Aramco has seen its market share in India fall due to disruptions in supply from the Strait of Hormuz, and Red Sea as a result of the U.S. and Israeli 'war' on Iran, and Houthi attacks on vessels. ADNOC sold more than 100 millions barrels of oil through tenders, despite the sustained shipping of crude from within?the Gulf into waters outside the Strait.

The arrangement allows 'Asian refiners' to receive 'crude oil without having to send their own tankers through the Strait of Malacca, where safety concerns have prevented many shipowners entering.

(source: Reuters)