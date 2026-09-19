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Saturday, September 19, 2026
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Saudi civil defence sends all-clear after danger warning for capital Riyadh

Posted to Maritime Reporter on September 19, 2026

Saudi civil defense?sent a?all-clear? early on?Saturday?after issuing an alert for potential dangers in Riyadh, and the city Al-Kharj to the east of?capital. This was in response to an increase in attacks from the Iran-aligned Houthis against the Gulf -country.

Two explosions were heard by a journalist in the?Olaya district of Riyadh.

The alert comes just a few hours after the Houthis military spokesperson announced that the group foiled "criminal efforts" and that Saudi Arabia stood by in the capital Sanaa. He also promised a response.

Since July, when the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Riyadh, they have launched attacks against Saudi Arabia, launching strikes that target Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Marine Logistics Middle East North America Transportation

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