The Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which released data on Tuesday, showed that Saudi Arabian crude exports rose by 3.3% in July from June to 4.125 million barrels a day. This is the highest level since March.

The production of crude oil in the Kingdom increased from 7.122 to 8.135 millions bpd.

Saudi Arabia, along with other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), provides monthly export figures to the JODI for publication.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said that Saudi crude and product exports rose in July as regional tensions eased. However, he noted that they could be lower in August due to renewed tensions with the Houthis, especially from Red Sea Terminals.

The data also showed that Saudi refinery crude output dropped by 0.020 bpd to 2.478 bpd in July, from 2.498 bpd during the previous month. Direct crude-burning dropped by 22,403bpd, to 561,097bpd.

A senior Iranian official said that the United States could reopen Iran's Strait of Hormuz in seven days, provided they eased their military pressure and lifted the blockade of Iranian ports.

Houthi fighters moved to seize strategic heights on Monday in Yemen to cut off the Red Sea coast from the remaining areas controlled by Saudi-backed troops after reports that US President Donald Trump had 'called off American strikes against the group at the last moment.

Three sources informed of the situation said that Saudi Arabia has resumed its East-West Pipeline operations and exports may follow later Tuesday from the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia was forced to close the pipeline after drone attacks on September 13th.

(source: Reuters)