Sechin claims that China, and not OPEC or the United States, is responsible for global energy markets

Igor Sechin said that China, and not OPEC, had stabilized the global oil market by reducing crude exports by 5.5 millions barrels per day in this year.

Sechin, the Russian energy manager who is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the most influential in Russia, spoke at a Russian-Chinese business forum held in Vladivostok, a city located far east.

Sechin stated that "China has taken over the leadership role from OPEC this year and has, 'without being a part of a cartel, managed to stabilize the global oil markets by cutting its oil purchases by 5.5 millions barrels per day, despite not belonging to any cartel."

Sechin, who is known for his skepticism about OPEC, stated that China will have more influence over the energy markets, as the number OPEC'members is decreasing.

Sechin said: "I think that the further 'growth' of 'China's reserves' will strengthen China's position in the energy markets, despite OPEC losing its 'influence' and a decrease in the number members."

In early this year, 'United Arab Emirates' announced its withdrawal from group.

(source: Reuters)