SG Fleet, ORIX and Sumitomo bid for Australia's FleetPartners

Australia's FleetPartners announced?on Monday that it?had recieved revised offers from SG Fleet, Japan’s ORIX and a 'consortium headed by Sumitomo Corp', valuing vehicle leasing firm up to A$982.1million ($702.2million).

FleetPartners stock rose nearly?12%, reaching a new record high of A$4.6 as of 0027 GMT.

SG Fleet has 'increased its offering to A$4.55 a share. ORIX & Sumitomo also have increased?their offers individually?to A$4.65.

The sweetened bids value the company between A$960.9 and A$982.1 millions, exceeding SG Fleet's previous highest bid of?A$844.8million.

FleetPartners said that Canada's Element Fleet had dropped out of the race because it chose?not to?submit a revised proposal.

The firm added that the board decided to 'grant access to each of SG -Fleet, ORIX, and the Sumitomo Consortium to a further phase of 'due diligence.

(source: Reuters)