Shark attack kills swimmer at popular Western Australia Beach

Police said that a man died after he was mauled by a shark on Friday while swimming in a popular beach.

This is the latest in a series of shark attacks that have occurred in the United States. It comes only days after another surfer in the same state was attacked.

Western Australia Police Force reported that emergency services were contacted at 10.30 am local time (0230 GMT) for a shark-related incident in the water near Sorrento Beach.

In a press release, WA Police stated that a male swimmer was bitten by a shark as he swam along the coast.

The statement stated that authorities conducted a 'extensive search by air and water, but the victim died as a result of the attack.

Sorrento Beach, a popular swimming area located around 20 km (12 miles) away from Perth's business district is an ideal place to cool off. After the attack, the local council announced that all beaches within its jurisdiction were closed.

Just after noon, a 5-metre (16.4-foot-long) white shark was reported by the monitoring website SharkSmart on Friday at Boyinaboat Reef. No confirmation was given that the shark was involved in the attack.

A surfer was attacked on a beach near Geraldton (about 400 km north of Perth) on Monday. Local media reported that the surfer suffered severe leg injuries and lost his foot in the attack.

This follows the death of a man aged 35, who was killed while spearfishing on the'south coast' of the state in June. A man aged 38 was also mauled to a death in May off an island near Perth.

(source: Reuters)