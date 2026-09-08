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Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Source: Platinum Equity will sell yacht interior manufacturer De Wave to Renaissance Partners

Posted to Maritime Reporter on September 8, 2026

Californian investment firm, Platinum Equity, is set to sell De Wave Group to Italian counterpart Renaissance Partners, in a deal valued at around EUR400m ($465m), according to a source close to the matter.

Platinum, the Beverly Hills-based firm founded by U.S. billionaire Thomas?Gores (owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons), acquired Genoa-based De Wave in 2019.

According to its website, Platinum?expanded De Wave’s?business by acquisitions. It bought Tecnavi Finland, Mobil-Line and FCR Finland in 2022. De Wave manufactures maritime interiors such as?cabins or bathroom units, or onboard cater systems.

De Wave, a company founded in 2014, had revenues of EUR 400 million last year, according to the source.

According to a source, the management of 'Wave is expected to invest the 'proceeds of the transaction in 'the company.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Boating Europe North America Western Europe East Asia Yachts & Boats

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