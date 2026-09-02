Sources: Kirishi oil refinery in Russia halts production after drone attack

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez, or KINEF, has halted ?crude processing after a drone attack ?on August 30 damaged processing units, two industry sources told ?.

Alexander Drozdenko said that a fire broke out in a industrial zone of the town of Kirishi after a drone raid. He did not give any details on the damage, or identify the facility affected.

Sources claim that the attack damaged two primary crude distillation unit at the refinery. The AVT-6 unit has a 'capacity' of 22,860 metric ton per day. This represents about 40% of total plant capacity. A smaller unit AT-8 with a capacity 4,860 ton per day or about 8% of capacity.

Sources said that the refinery had two more CDUs. AT-6, with a?capacity of 21,710 tonnes?per day (38% total capacity), and AVT-2, with a?capacity of 8,000 tones per day (14%), were both already off-line at the time the attack.

According to sources who spoke under condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to speak in public, the refinery suspended all crude-processing operations.

Surgutneftegaz has not responded to our request for comment.

Kirishi refinery was shut down twice this year, March 26 and May 5, following drone attacks.

Nameplate capacity of the refinery is 20 million metric tons per year. In recent years, the refinery's actual throughput has been 18 million tons per year, which is about 7% of Russia’s total refining capacity, according to industry sources.

According to industry sources, Kirishi refinery produces about 2,000,000 tons of gasoline annually, 7,000,000 tons of diesel fuel and 6,000,000 tons of fuel oil.

(source: Reuters)