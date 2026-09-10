Sources say that Iranian weapons and advice helped Yemeni Houthis to seize a key Red Sea city.

According to Yemeni, Iranian and regional sources, the 'lightning Houthi' advance this week down Yemen's Red Sea Coast was a direct result of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who were seeking to open up a new front for Iran's war with the U.S.

The Houthis, by seizing Mocha in the southwest port city, have'strengthened' their chokehold on Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is a vital waterway whose disruption will further restrict global energy supplies, after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis, who have been fighting alongside their Iranian allies in the region for six months now, are concentrating on consolidating the grip they hold on the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed government forces opposing them focus on an offensive to the north.

Two Iranian sources claim that Iran instructed the Houthis to intensify their attacks against Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United States, last week and offered more funding, weapons, and senior officers to assist them in doing so.

Iran, while describing the?Houthis (or?Houthi) as its ally, publicly denies that it has given them military guidance, claiming they are not a proxy.

After weeks of discussions about military strategy, several senior Revolutionary Guards leaders had already traveled to Yemen to supervise and command Houthi strikes directed against Saudi Arabia. A regional diplomat briefed from Tehran confirmed this.

An official from a third Iranian source said that Iran held meetings with its allies, including the Houthis, and the decision to attack Mocha was made by the Houthis, not Iran. The official said that it helped Iran by increasing oil prices, and hurting Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Five military sources within Yemen from the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government claimed that the Revolutionary Guards were responsible for the "new Houthi Campaign" along the Red Sea Coast, a flat and narrow plain called the Tihama. The campaign began with a barrage of rockets.

Yemeni military sources cited communications intercepts as well as the testimony of Houthi prisoners that they believed Abdolreza?Shahlaei was the Iranian commander.

Iranian sources could not confirm this immediately, despite describing Shahlaei as a member of the Guards Qods Force, a specialist unit. They had said that he spent some time in Yemen during recent years.

Iranian sources claimed that the Guards could still move personnel and weapons into and out of Yemen, despite a naval and aerial blockade on Houthi-controlled areas. They did not elaborate how they managed to do this.

Ahmed Nagi, Yemen Analyst at International Crisis Group said that the capture of Mocha was a major milestone in the war.

Nagi pointed out that the Houthis' evolution was largely due to the new weapons which they acquired, whether from the Iranians or the various smuggling channels they rely on. He specifically mentioned their use of drones during the latest offensive.

UNCERTAIN MILITARY SITUATION

Two more Yemeni officials confirmed that as the Houthis advanced towards?Mocha, Yemen's government asked the Saudis for more air support, and other assistance, when the Houthis started their advance last week.

They said that the Saudis were seeking an air campaign against "Houthi targets" in the Houthi homeland, including Sanaa as well as key strategic assets like oil depots.

The kingdom, however, only provided limited air strikes, which were concentrated on the northern battlefronts of Jawf and Marib Provinces, areas that the government considered less important.

Officials' assessment is that Riyadh wants to avoid a major conflict with the Houthis, for fear of inciting more drone strikes against Saudi territory.

Saudi officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comments on Riyadh focusing its military efforts on the northern front instead of the Red Sea Coast and other major Houthi targets.

After a long pause in major wars since 2022, it is difficult to assess the overall military situation in Yemen. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia invested in the forces that they support there. The 'pro-government coalition' has been split internally.

Nagi stated that although previous battles in Tihama have seen sudden advances and retreats it is unclear whether Saudi-backed forces will be able to easily remove the Houthis from their positions this time.

"Maybe the Saudis will provide the support they need to make some progress for the government. "But that could be difficult this time," said he.

(source: Reuters)