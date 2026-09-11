Sources say that Iranian weapons and advice helped Yemeni Houthis to seize a key Red Sea city.

According to Yemeni, Iranian, and regional sources, the Houthi's rapid advance along Yemen's Red Sea Coast this week was a direct result of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which sought?to open up a new front for Iran's conflict with the U.S.

The Houthis, by seizing the southwestern 'port 'city of Mocha have tightened their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This is a vital waterway whose interruption will further restrict global energy supplies, following Iran’s blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis, who have been fighting alongside their Iranian allies in the region for six months now, are looking to consolidate that grip over the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Saudi-backed government forces opposing them focus on an offensive on the north.

Two?Iranian source's said that Iran had told the Houthis to intensify their attacks against Saudi Arabia last week and offered more funding, weapons, and senior officers to assist them in doing so.

Iran, while describing the Houthis in its official capacity as allies, publicly denies that it has given them military guidance, claiming they are not a proxy.

After weeks of discussing military strategy, several senior Revolutionary Guards officers had already traveled to Yemen to supervise and command Houthi strikes directed against Saudi Arabia.

An official from a third Iranian source said that Iran had met with its allies, including the Houthis, and the decision to move the?Mocha' was made by the Houthis, not Iran. The official said that it helped Iran by increasing oil prices, and hurting Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Five military sources within Yemen from the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government stated that the Revolutionary Guards were in charge of the new Houthi offensive along the Red Sea Coast, a flat and narrow plain called the Tihama. The campaign began with a barrage of rockets.

Yemeni military sources, citing communications intercepts, and?the stories of Houthi prisoners captured,' said they believed that Abdolreza Shalaei was the Iranian leader.

Iranian sources could not confirm this immediately, despite describing Shahlaei as a member of the Guards Qods Force, a specialist unit. They had said that he spent some time in Yemen during recent years.

Iranian sources claimed that the Guards could still move personnel and weapons into and out of Yemen, despite a naval and aerial blockade on Houthi-controlled areas. They did not elaborate how they managed to do this.

Ahmed Nagi, Yemen Analyst at International Crisis Group said that the capture of Mocha was a major?milestone' in the war.

Nagi pointed out that the Houthis' evolution was largely due to the new weapons which they acquired, whether from the Iranians or the various smuggling channels they rely on. He specifically mentioned their use of drones during the latest offensive.

UNCERTAIN MILITARY SITUATION

Two more Yemeni officials confirmed that the Yemeni government asked the Saudis for more air support as the Houthis advanced towards Mocha.

They said that the Saudi government was interested in a Saudi air campaign against Houthi targets, including Sanaa as well as key strategic assets like oil depots.

The kingdom, however, continued to provide logistical, intelligence and armament support, with limited air strikes focused on northern battlefronts of Jawf and Marib Provinces, which the government considered as 'less important.

Officials' assessment was that Riyadh feared a major escalation in relations with the Houthis, which could lead to heavier drone strikes on Saudi territory.

Saudi officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comments on Riyadh focusing its military efforts on the northern front instead of the Red Sea Coast and other major Houthi targets.

After a?years long pause in major war since a ceasefire agreement in?2022, it is difficult to assess the overall military situation in Yemen. Iran and Saudi Arabia both invested in the forces they support there. The pro-government coalition is split internally.

Nagi stated that although previous battles in Tihama have seen sudden advances and retreats it is unclear whether Saudi-backed forces will be able to easily remove the Houthis from their positions this time.

"We might see some progress from the government, if the Saudis provide the support they need." "But that could be difficult this time," said he.

(source: Reuters)