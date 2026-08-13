Sources say that Saudi Aramco allocates crude oil for September Asia on an ad-hoc basis.

Saudi Aramco has been allocating September crude to some of its Asian customers on a 'ad-hoc' basis, after Middle East hostilities interrupted?the kingdom?s exports.

This shift highlights how the hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, and Red Sea, have disrupted oil supplies for the world's largest oil exporter. Buyers are now uncertain if they can secure vessels or increase their contractual volume.

Saudi Aramco's monthly allocation process requires that term buyers request loading volumes after the company announces its official sales prices (OSP) each month. Aramco usually informs its customers about their allocations on the 10th day of each month.

Four Chinese buyers reported this week that they have not received their September allocations. Two of them, along with another Asian buyer, said that Aramco was instead discussing individual lifting volumes.

A source in the Indian refinery industry said that the refiner received its full allocation but volumes were not considered "firm" because it was uncertain whether the refiner could secure vessels to lift the crude.

The source added that Aramco knew about the problem.

Aramco didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment about its crude allocations in September.

FLOW DISRUPTION Earlier in the month, Aramco reduced its September OSPs for Arab Light to Asia by a further six years to increase demand.

Refiners buy Saudi crude free-onboard and are responsible for shipping.

Few shipowners are willing to enter the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea in order to load oil from Saudi Arabia's two main export port.

On July 20, the Houthis announced a maritime ban against Saudi Arabia, opening up a new front in the Iran War against the U.S. Since then, they've claimed attacks on Saudi-linked oil tankers, Yanbu facilities, and most recently the Jazan refinery along the Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has also offered to load additional crude cargoes from Egypt's Mediterranean port Sidi Kerir. Asian buyers are still reluctant to lift from Sidi Kerir due to the long voyages and increased freight costs.

Saudi crude shipments into Asia are closely monitored by market participants, as they indicate demand in the world's largest oil-importing region. Kpler data revealed that Saudi Arabia shipped 4.9 million barrels of crude per day to Asia last year. In July, Saudi Arabia's oil exports fell below the 3 million barrels per day mark. However, the use of dark voyages to conceal Saudi oil exports is increasing.

(source: Reuters)