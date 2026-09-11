Spot premiums on Azerbaijani BTC crude have risen to multi-month highs over $10 per barrel compared with dated Brent, for late-September and early-October-loading cargoes. This is due to escalating risks in the Middle East, as well as the Black Sea.

The rise in differentials coincides with headline global crude benchmarks rising above $100 per barrel for the first since mid-May. This is a result of increasing attacks on Middle Eastern maritime routes that have raised fears about prolonged supply disruptions.

LSEG data indicates that the last time Azeri BTC 'premiums' jumped above $10 per barrel, it was April of this year, a few weeks after the Iran war.

Azeri BTC has been a mainstay of European refiners for many years. It is loaded from Turkey's Mediterranean Port Ceyhan. Refiners in Asia, primarily in China and India, have been forced to seek out alternative barrels of light-sweet oil from the Mediterranean and Atlantic Basin due to a tightening Middle Eastern supply.

There is no oil on the market. Asian refiners buy aggressively on the spot markets around the world, driving up prices," said a trader in Azeri BTC.

The schedule seen on Wednesday shows that the Azeri BTC crude exports from Ceyhan were set at 15.7 millions barrels in October, compared to 15.1 million barrels barrels in the September plan.

Recent drone attacks on Russian Black Sea port infrastructure have increased the pressure. They have disrupted rival trade flows and boosted demand for loadings from Ceyhan.

According to traders and LSEG shipping data, under normal market conditions the bulk of Azeri Bitcoin (BTC) is shipped to Italy via Trieste to feed refineries in Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic through the Transalpine pipeline.

It is expected that the heavy pull towards Asia in late September and October will curtail the supply of refined products available to European refiners. This could force regional plants to scramble to find alternative, expensive substitute grades.

(source: Reuters)