Sources say that Trump asked for military assistance from Saudi Arabia to deal with the Houthis.

Three sources said that on Friday, the Houthis were threatening the Red Sea and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked President Donald Trump for military support on Thursday.

Sources say that Trump spoke to the Saudi leader at least twice on Thursday, and he did not consent to U.S. strikes against the Houthis. Washington assured Riyadh it would assist with intelligence sharing and targetting, the sources added.

White House officials did not respond to a question about whether the two leaders had spoken by phone, but an anonymous senior administration official said that Washington is in constant dialogue with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government.

The official stated that "the United States is focused primarily on protecting its core national security interest -- such as freedom of navigation in Red Sea -- and empowers our regional partners to take the lead when it comes to managing and resolving security challenges in the region."

The Saudi government's media office didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment about the phone calls and the conversations between the leaders.

Two sources confirmed that Admiral Brad Cooper (commander of U.S. Central Command) traveled to Saudi Arabia for talks on Thursday.

Axios was the first to report on Trump's request.

The SAUDI appeal marks a change in approach

The U.S.-Iran war has now entered its seventh month, with no end in sight. The war is 'driving up the prices of U.S. and global gasoline and oil,? sending Trump's approval rating to a new low ahead of November's midterm elections.

Four Yemeni government officials said that the Houthis, backed by Iran, have made a dramatic move down Yemen's Red Sea coastline in recent days. They reached the strategic island Perim on Friday in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, on the other side of Arabian Peninsula to the Strait of Hormuz could give Iran a crucial advantage in its conflict with the U.S. by reducing oil supplies via a second main transit corridor, and driving up oil prices.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of oil. Since the Iran conflict, which effectively shut down Hormuz and the flow of a fifth global oil, Saudi Arabia has relied heavily on the Red Sea route.

Early July saw the Houthis confronting Saudi warplanes, which they claimed were trying to stop an Iranian civilian plane from landing at Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport. This exchange of fire broke a four-year ceasefire in the conflict between the kingdom, and the Iran-aligned groups.

According to a fourth source familiar with the issue, Saudi Arabia informed the United States that it was able to fight the Houthis alone and that Washington should be careful not let the war escalate. Saudi officials asked their U.S. counterparts for more economic pressure against Iran.

Former?senior U.S. officials familiar with the current developments say that the Saudi leader reached out to Trump on Thursday to ask if the U.S. would be willing to increase pressure militarily on the Houthis, so Riyadh wouldn't have to face the group alone. The official stated that "so far, they have been told no. But watch this space."

U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed thousands and displaced millions. Iran then responded by striking Israel and Gulf States that host U.S. base. U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, and Israeli attacks in Lebanon, have caused thousands of deaths and millions of refugees.

(source: Reuters)