Sources say that Ukraine and Moldova are considering shipping grain via rail through Moldova

Sources in both countries confirmed that Ukraine was considering shipping grain via rail through Moldova, as it is a "more secure option" than exporting by sea. It has also asked authorities in Chisinau for a lower freight rate.

In recent months, Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure and shipping have increased.

According to sources in Ukraine and Moldova, Kyiv is interested in transporting its grain via Moldova to Constan?a port on the Romanian coast with a 50% reduction of the nominal price.

We are currently gathering information from interested shippers about potential volumes. The information-gathering process has not yet been completed," a senior Ukrainian industry official told ?.

Sources at Moldovan Railways confirmed that Ukraine requested the 50% discount in discussions. Moldova, he claimed, countered by proposing that Ukraine?provide guarantees on volumes of Ukrainian grains to be transported.

Source: "At the moment, both sides are discussing the timeframe and volume of transit of Ukrainian grains through Moldova to the port (of Romanian) of Constanta."

Oleg Tofilat was the former head of Moldovan Railways. He said that a transit railway corridor through Moldova would be able to carry 4.5 millions metric tons per year.

According to Ukrainian estimates, a functioning corridor could account for 10 percent of the country's total exports. Moldova has already transported Ukrainian grain by rail in the years?2022-2023.

A rail line is needed in response to the Russian attacks on Odesa's port hub.

The Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Voysotskyi said earlier that the ministry has lowered its grain-export forecast for 2026-2027 to 38-40 million metric tons. This is down from a previous estimate of 43 million tons due to Russian attacks against ports.

The reduced grain export forecast highlights the damage that the attacks have caused to a country which ships over 90% of its grain through seaports. Ukraine's exports are dominated by agricultural?products.

On Monday, Moldovan Prime minister Vasile Tofan stated that his country shouldn't lose the opportunity to earn millions in transit revenues from Ukrainian grain cargoes. He dismissed the claims of Moldovan farmers that Ukrainian grain prices would undermine their own products.

"Let's look for enemies where there are none," said he to Moldovan TV. (Reporting and writing by Pavel Polityuk, Alexander Tanas, Alistair Bell; editing by Ron Popeski)

(source: Reuters)