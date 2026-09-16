Sources say that U.S. officials have met with Iran-backed Houthis at the weekend in Oman.

Five sources familiar with the situation said that U.S. officials had met with representatives of the Houthis of YEMEN in Oman on the weekend, just days after the Iran-backed militia had swept a strategic strip of the Red Sea Coast in an offensive that wiped out Saudi-backed forces.

Three sources, under condition of anonymity, said that the meeting was held in the U.S. embassy in Muscat. Two sources claimed that Oman, which has been a regional mediator for many years, was involved in the organisation of the meeting.

In March 2025 the Trump administration criminalised support for the Houthis by naming them a "foreign terror organization". Washington has been negotiating with the Houthis since then, and reached a ceasefire last May after two months of bombing to stop a campaign against Red Sea shipping.

Donald Trump stated on Saturday that Houthis called his administration and asked them to stay out of the Yemen War. Vice President JDVance stated on Monday that the United States is in direct contact with this group. He did not provide any details.

Two sources claim that the Houthis, in the meeting that one source says 'took place Sunday', told U.S. officials they did not intend to attack American vessels, and they were committed to the 2025 truce with the U.S.

A Yemeni source said that the group of militiamen also stated they would not target Israeli ships, or any other commercial vessels except for those owned by Saudi Arabia.

Two sources claim that the U.S. side is represented by embassy staff.

One of these sources claimed that the Houthi delegation included Mohammad Abdulsalam, a senior official in Muscat under U.S. sanction. A second source confirmed Abdulsalam’s presence, along with another senior Houthi Official, Abdelmalik al-Ajiri.

A State Department spokesperson refused to confirm that the U.S. met with the Houthis, but stated that the U.S. was committed to safeguarding the freedom of navigation of the Red Sea, and preventing terrorism export from the Middle East.

Oman's Embassy in the U.S., and senior Houthi Official Abdulsalam have not responded to a request for comment.

Last week, the Houthis seized control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including historic Mocha and Perim Island, in the Bab el-Mandeb strait or "Gate of Tears", at the sea's mouth.

Since more than a decade, the Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi coalition. In recent years the war was quieten by a ceasefire. However, fighting resumed when the Houthis declared an embargo on Saudi shipping at the Red Sea in response to the Saudi blockade against Yemeni ports.

Saudi Arabia's de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman contacted President Trump last week to ask for U.S. support in the face of dramatic Houthi advancements. Washington reportedly told Riyadh that it would not directly get involved.

(source: Reuters)