South Korea claims that Lee, a South Korean official, discussed warship building with Trump.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Donald Trump, US president on Wednesday and discussed "cooperation" on building warships.

Lee said that Trump and he discussed cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, including warship construction. He also stated that he expected tangible results to come from bilateral cooperation.

Hanhwa Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia will be building US military vessels.

Lee and Trump met for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

The meeting took place after the South Korean Industry Ministry informed?lawmakers?on Tuesday about implementation plans for the $350 billion investment package. A?Texas-based gas-fired project was identified as a possible first investment.

150?billion dollars of the $350 billion deal has been allocated to shipbuilding.

(source: Reuters)