Spain approves Chinese auto plant despite security concerns

A spokesperson for the ministry said that the Spanish Defence Ministry would approve the plans of the state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC to build a factory in the region of Galicia, despite concerns about the 'proximity' to a naval base.

SAIC is among a growing list of Chinese auto and battery manufacturers signing agreements to establish plants in Spain. In some cases, this has provided a lifeline to regions that had lost their car factories.

Construction of the?plant which will produce up to 120,000 vehicles a year under the MG brand is expected to start in 2027. It should be operational by 2028.

Spanish newspapers El Mundo and El Pais reported Monday that the Spanish intelligence services warned in internal reports of the risk of espionage posed by the plant, which is to be built just 5 km (3.1 miles), from Ferrol, an important port for the Spanish Navy and a maintenance center for F-100 fregates participating in NATO missions.

The newspapers quoted unnamed sources in the military as saying that officials were worried the Chinese company might obtain sensitive information on the daily movements of the navy.

A spokesperson for the Galician Regional Government was asked?about these reports. She said that Margarita Robles, Spain's Minister of Defence, had contacted the regional chief in Galicia on Tuesday to assure him she would support the project when it is submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Galician government spokesperson stated that the Defence Ministry had been in talks with SAIC since a few months and expressed "no concerns regarding security".

A spokesperson for the defence ministry confirmed this position and stated that the project would be?subject to approval by?a Strategic Investments Committee which?could attach conditions such as security. The spokesperson refused to say what conditions, if any the ministry would ask for. (Reporting and editing by Andrei Khalip, Susan Fenton and Victoria Waldersee)

(source: Reuters)