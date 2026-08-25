Sumitomo's $582 million bid for FleetPartners in Australia ignites a bidding war

FleetPartners Group announced on Wednesday that it had received a takeover bid from a consortium led by Japan's Sumitomo Corp. The offer valued the Australian vehicle leasing provider at A$813.1m ($582.26m).

The offer turns the Australian takeover battle into a four way fight with the Pacific Equity Partners-backed SG Fleet and Canada's Element Fleet.

The company's scaled-down fleet-leasing platform, and exposure to the fast-growing novated lease market, which will account for nearly a quarter of its operating earnings by 2025, are driving its appeal.

The consortium, which includes Sumitomo, and the vehicle leasing company Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service, has offered FleetPartners' shareholders A$3.85 per share in cash, a premium of 34% over the closing price on July 31 before the bid war began.

The PEP-backed firm's A$4.00 offer, made two weeks after its initial bid was rebuffed, is the highest of all competing offers.

FleetPartners'shares are up nearly 50% since SG Fleet made its first bid on August - 3, giving the company a?market?value of A$904.4 Million, as of August 25,

The Australian company is continuing to negotiate with other bidders, but has initially offered a limited access for commercial and financial due diligence. $1 = 1.3965 Australian Dollars (Reporting and editing by Leroy Leo, Subhranshu S. Sahu, Sameer Manekar)

(source: Reuters)