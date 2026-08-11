Taiwan condemns the 'dangerous and dangerous' planned Chinese Navy drill with Indonesia in its east

Taiwan's government condemned the "dangerous", planned Chinese Navy drills with an Indonesian warship, off the island's eastern coast. Beijing was attempting to give the false impression that it controlled?those waterways to the international community.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan as its territory. In June, it began coast guard patrols along the east coast of the island, which caused anger in Taipei, but also concern in Washington, London, and other Western capitals. China's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that the drill would take place mid-August, in a location it didn't specify, and be a "navigational exercise" with an Indonesian Navy ship. This is a very unusual move, as China doesn’t usually hold exercises near Taiwan.

Taiwan's China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council stated late on Tuesday that the drill was a?military provocation? and Beijing should stop "this dangerous behaviour which undermines the?status quo? immediately."

China has announced that it is trying to conduct military drills with "relevant countries", in the waters east of Taiwan. This follows a series of recent Chinese actions including "routine law enforcement patrols" east of Taiwan.

It added: "This is a political manipulation. 'Exercises in Name, Expansion in Fact', designed to create a false impression in front of the international community that Chinese communists are in control of waters east from Taiwan."

The council stated that Taiwan's government would continue to "closely monitor" developments in the area and take the necessary and appropriate steps. It will also firmly protect "national sovereignty, peace, and stability in Taiwan Strait."

Indonesian navy has not yet commented on the planned drills.

China does not recognise Taiwan's claims to sovereignty and its military is active on the island almost every day.

Taiwan is home to over 300,000 Indonesian migrants.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly condemned Chinese military pressure and said that only Taiwanese citizens can decide the future of their country. (Reporting and editing by Kate Mayberry; Ben Blanchard)

(source: Reuters)