Taiwan's government has condemned the "dangerous drills" that Beijing plans to conduct with an Indonesian warship near the east coast of the island. Beijing is attempting to give the false impression to international communities that they control those waters.

China considers democratically-governed Taiwan to be its territory. In June, coast guard patrols were launched off the east coast of the island, angering Taipei, while Washington and other Western capitals expressed concern.

China's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that the drill would take place at an unknown location east of Taiwan in mid-August. It described it as a "navigational exercise" with a ship from the Indonesian Navy. This is a very unusual move, given China doesn't?generally? hold exercises with other militaries close to Taiwan. Indonesian defence and navy did not respond when asked for comments.

Taiwan's China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council late on Tuesday said that the drill was a?military provocation? and Beijing should "immediately cease this dangerous behavior which undermines?the?status quo?."

China has announced that it is conducting military exercises in the waters east of Taiwan with "relevant countries". This follows a series of recent Chinese actions including "routine law enforcement patrols" east of Taiwan.

It added: "This is, actually, political manipulation. 'Exercises in Name, Expansion in Fact', which is aimed at creating an impression to the international community, that the Chinese Communists have jurisdiction in waters east of Taiwan." Taiwan will continue to monitor the situation in the area and take the "necessary measures" according to the council.

TAIWAN HOLDS ANNUAL ARMY GAMES Taiwan has just begun its annual war games called Han?Kuang, which simulate how to repel a Chinese attack.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. Under Secretary of War Policy, met with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie sjamsoeddin in his Jakarta office Tuesday.

Sjafrie said to Colby, "expanding defense cooperation with the United States does not mean establishing a U.S. military base in Indonesia," his office reported.

China does not recognise Taiwan's sovereignty claim and its military operates almost daily around the island.

Taiwan is the only island where Indonesian migrants live.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly denounced Chinese pressure on Taiwan. (Reporting and editing by Kate Mayberry, Stephen Coates and Ananda Teresia; Additional reporting in Jakarta by Ananda Teresia)

(source: Reuters)