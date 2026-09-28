Taiwan improves maritime patrol capability for South China Sea outpost

Taiwan's government has responded to the increase in Chinese activities by increasing its patrolling capacity around the Pratas islands?in disputed South China Sea. This includes regularly sending larger ships there.

China asserts that Taiwan is governed democratically and as its own territory. The government of Taipei denies this claim. China has increased its military presence on the island in the last five years, which has put pressure on Taiwan.

Security experts believe that the Pratas Islands, controlled by Taiwan, are vulnerable to Chinese attacks because they are located more than 400 kilometers (250 miles), away from Taiwan.

Taiwan's Coast Guard announced late Wednesday that its patrolling and enforcement capabilities in the?Pratas waterways have been "completely upgraded".

A newly built 100-tonne patrol boat of the class has been formally stationed in Pratas. This "significantly enhances nearshore patrol capability and immediate mobile response capacity", according to the report.

In addition, large patrol vessels are regularly deployed in the waters surrounding Pratas to demonstrate "strong multi-layered enforcement and deterrence capabilities".

The China's Taiwan Affairs Office didn't immediately respond to an inquiry for comment.

China does not recognize Taiwan's claim to sovereignty over the Pratas islands, but Chinese coast guard vessels have increased their patrols in the area, with the latest one occurring earlier this month.

Taiwan's Coast Guard, rather than the military, is responsible for?security in Pratas. The island has an airport but no permanent population.

The Coast Guard has also announced that nine Chinese fishing vessels have been confiscated around Pratas, since the start of this year. They were repurposed for reef patrol and marine conservation.

Pratas Islands is a national reserve with reefs that are mostly untouched, given that tourism to the islands is almost non-existent.

Itu Aba is Taiwan's second South China Sea outpost, located in the contested Spratly Islands at the southern end of the sea. It also claims to control the nearby uninhabited Zhongzhou Reef.

(source: Reuters)