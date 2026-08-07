Taiwan president oversees coastal strike drill during annual war games

Lai Ching Te, Taiwan's president, oversaw the?coastal strikes drills during Saturday's annual war games. He boarded a fast-attack missile boat and watched the deployment of low-flying drones to simulate a Chinese assault.

The Han Kuang exercise began in Taiwan on Wednesday. The drills, which last 10 days, are aimed at preparing Taiwan for a possible invasion by China. China regards Taiwan as its territory and has promised to take it over, "by force, if necessary." Taiwan's government rejects Beijing’s claims of sovereignty.

Lai boarded an attack missile boat in Kaohsiung's southern city, where he sent a message to sailors participating.

He said that the purpose of Han Kuang was to test command coordination and combat responsiveness, as well as?homeland defense capabilities, using live troops and live terrain.

Lai, without mentioning China directly, said that the government would continue to improve defence capabilities in the face of "external challenges and threats". The military and Coast Guard will receive the most support.

"I hope everyone will participate actively in the exercise, and that coordination and mutual understanding are strengthened so that you can respond to any situation and protect national sovereignty and safety for the people using solid combat power."

Lai watched as low-flying, small attack drones swarmed above the beach and sea.

The Coast Guard is also expected to be called upon in times of war to assist the Navy.

Anping warships are based on the highly maneuverable Tuo-Chiang fast attack ships, which Taiwanese military has dubbed the "aircraft carrier killer" for their anti-ship missile complement.

Lai watched on?Thursday as missile launchers were installed on a Coast Guard ship of the Anping class.

China has repeatedly rejected Lai's offers to talk and views him as a separatist. (Reporting and writing by Yi-Chin Lee, Ann Wang; editing by Tom Hogue).

(source: Reuters)