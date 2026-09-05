Tasnim reports that an Iranian tanker was hit by a US missile near Iran's Kharg Island.

Semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reports that an Iranian?tanker? was?hit? by U.S. Forces on Saturday, near Iran's main oil export hub Kharg Island in the Gulf.

According to a Tasnim reporter from Kharg Island, four U.S. rockets were fired in the vicinity of the island's anchorage.

Tasnim reported local sources saying that there were no injuries and the crew of the tanker was being evacuated.

The Iranian authorities did not make an immediate announcement and neither did the U.S. Central Command has not responded to a comment request immediately.

Donald Trump, the U.S. president, said in an August?31 social media post that was accompanied by a?video generated using AI that Kharg Island is "being blown to smithereens". Iranian authorities have promised a strong reaction if Kharg Island is attacked.

Iran is the third largest producer of oil in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. It exported 90% of its crude through Kharg Island prior to the war. But since the U.S. blockade of Iranian exports began mid-April, the flow of crude has been disrupted.

Trump stated on June 11, that he wants to take over Kharg Island. He then announced that the threat of a U.S. military action there is off the table for now. This was just days before Tehran signed an interim deal with Washington aimed at ending their war on June 17.

The U.S. would be putting further pressure on Iran's oil sector and economy. Both are already suffering from the U.S. blockade.

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(source: Reuters)