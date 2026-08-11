The battle for FleetPartners is intensifying as SG Fleet and ORIX enter the fray

Australia's?FleetPartners? said Wednesday that it received?takeover bids from?Pacific Equity Partners?backed?SG Fleet?and Japan?s ORIX Corp?, but rejected a request for exclusivity from Canada?s Element Fleet Management?

The competing offers show that foreign buyers and private equity firms are interested in Australian listed companies, especially those involved in financial services and healthcare.

The latest approaches have 'escalated' a competition for the Australian vehicle leasing company, days after Element on Monday announced an indicative offer of A$3.80 a share and stated that it would increase the offer to A$4.00 per share if FleetPartners agreed to three weeks exclusivity.

FleetPartners was valued at approximately A$803 Million ($567.24 millions) in Element's proposal.

SG Fleet increased its offer to A$4.00 a share, valuing FleetPartners around A$844.8 millions. The offer is 20 Australian cents higher than Element's original A$3.80-per-share proposal.

ORIX, a Japanese company, made an offer of A$3.80-per-share, valuing the vehicle-leasing business at A$802.5-million, a 9.5% premium to Friday's closing price.

The board stated that it was evaluating the 'Element, SG Fleet, and ORIX propositions 'and would inform shareholders once its assessment had been completed. The board warned that there was no guarantee any proposal would lead to a binding offer or transaction.

(source: Reuters)