The death toll in the Zimbabwe boating accident has risen to 44

Police said that at least '44 people died after a passenger ferry capsized in a Zimbabwean lake on Tuesday. This is roughly triple the earlier estimate of 'deaths.

Officers said that the investigation suggested that the 'boat was overloaded' when it flipped over in heavy winds on Lake Kariba.

In a police statement, they said that the vessel was designed to carry 90 people, but it could have carried more than 120 as it crossed over the bordering lake.

The force said that 67 people had been rescued so far and transported?to an elementary school for medical treatment. Reporting by Chris Takudzwa Muronzi and Nelson Banya; writing by Sfundo?Parakozov; editing by Alexander Winning Alison Williams Andrew Heavens

(source: Reuters)