The deputy foreign minister of Russia says that Russia does not see any reason to resume the Black Sea grain agreement

Alexander Grushko, deputy foreign minister, told reporters that Russia does not see any grounds for the Black Sea grain agreement to be resumed, as Russia and Ukraine continue to attack each other's grain export facilities.

The United Nations and Turkey helped mediate a so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative that was agreed upon in July 2022. This initiative allowed the safe exportation of almost 33 million metric tonnes of Ukrainian grain via Black Sea despite the conflict.

Russia withdrew its signature from the agreement in 2023, claiming that it faced major obstacles to its food and fertiliser imports. Turkey has prepared a plan to ensure the safe passage for grain through the Black Sea and is in contact with both countries.

"There was an agreement... A substantial part was not implemented. Do you perceive any changes in the West?s?position? Grushko said to?reporters at the sidelines a forum held in Vladivostok, a port city located in the Russian Far East.

Russia and Ukraine both export large quantities of grain. Their mutual attacks in response to the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February 2022 have led to an increase in global wheat prices.

In a new strike on Wednesday, Russia continued to attack Ukraine’s Black Sea and Danube River export facilities, damaging infrastructure, and injuring 3 in?Odesa - Ukraine’s largest seaport.

TENSIONS WITH GERMANY

The German government announced on Tuesday that they had determined that Russia was responsible, in part, for a failed?drone strike at the Leipzig/Halle Airport in Leipzig/Halle last month. They ordered a series of?measures in response to this conclusion including the closure of a Bonn consulate.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, accused Germany the same day of planting evidence to blame Moscow for the incident. Grushko stated on Wednesday that Russia would retaliate "very soon" to the Bonn Consulate closure.

(source: Reuters)