The EU wheat market is steady with Algerian tenders and Black Sea news at the forefront

Euronext wheat prices edged up Tuesday after stabilizing from a two-week low as further attacks tempered hopes for a military de-escalation on the Black Sea, and an Algerian tender brought in some new demand, traders said.

Benchmark December wheat traded on the Paris-based Euronext exchange settled at EUR241 ($278.11) per metric ton, up 0.2%.

It fell earlier to EUR238 - a two-and-a half week low compared to Monday – before finding support again at this level.

Chicago wheat is also a steady.

Wheat prices were pushed up on Monday after U.S. president Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to not attack each other's infrastructure.

The statement sparked expectations of a?possible reduction in tensions that could also reduce disruption to Black Sea grain trading.

Both Russia and Ukraine have set conditions to accept an energy truce, but they continue to strike each other's infrastructure.

German trader: "The Black Sea headlines today are again about diplomacy, or some sort of?talks. This in turn continues to?raise hopes about some type of safe shipping agreement."

"But both Russia's and Ukraine's attacks continue and there is no sign that the near-standstill on Russian and Ukrainian ship exports will end."

The traders were looking at the initial reports on the result of Algeria's tender. It was reported that the main importer had purchased around 500,000 tons of wheat.

Algerian wheat was deemed to be the best option for the optional origin sale, as Russian and Ukrainian supplies had been disrupted and French wheat believed to have again been excluded by Algeria because of a political tension with Paris.

Weekly data from the European Union showed that soft wheat exports in the EU had reached 5.61 million tonnes so far this year, down by 2% compared to a season ago. However, figures for several countries were still incomplete.

The French 'farm ministry' has reduced its estimate for 'this year's harvest of soft wheat by 200,000 tonnes to 31.7 millions tons, which is 5% less than last year.

(source: Reuters)