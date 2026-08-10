The Italian Sea Group's shares have risen after the troubled yacht manufacturer kicks off its sale process

Shares in The Italian Sea Group rose 10% on Monday after the luxury yacht maker announced it was launching a competition to identify investors as part its restructuring efforts. Around 0815 GMT shares of the yacht maker, which includes brands such as Admiral, Tecnomar, and?Perini Navi, were 9.7% higher. Trading volumes had already exceeded the average daily volume over the past 30 days. Meti Corporate Finance, KPMG Advisory and The Italian Sea Group, who entered insolvency proceedings in July, announced late on Sunday that the sale process was being managed by them as joint financial advisors. They were tasked with helping The Italian Sea Group identify and negotiate with potential investors. The competitive procedure was launched after unsolicited offers for the assets of the group. Last month, rival yacht maker Sanlorenzo backed a bid by a consortium for the assets of the company. Investment holding company SRI Global submitted an expressions of interest in the business. Rival yacht manufacturers Azimut Benetti, and Ferretti?also expressed their interest.

The company stated that any transaction can be structured in two different ways.

The Italian Sea Group has the option of selling its assets, including its shipyards and woodworking firms in Carrara, La Spezia and Viareggio, and brands such as Admiral, Perini Picchiotti, and Tecnomar, as well stakes it holds in TISG Turkish Yat Tersanecilik and TISG Italy Yat Tersanecilik.

The process can also 'take the form of an equity deal, through a capital raise to recapitalise the company. This will restore the financial and capital conditions needed for the business to continue as a going concern.

After a first round of non-binding bids, which were due on September 15, the next round will be binding offers. Reporting by Elvira pollina and Giancarlo Navach Editing Keith Weir

(source: Reuters)