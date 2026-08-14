The share of Russian oil imported by India has reached a record high in July

Indian dependence on Russian crude soared to a record in July. Shipments from Russia accounted for 50.83% or 2.47 million barrels per day of the imports made by the world's third largest oil consumer and buyer.

The data revealed that India's imports of Russian crude oil in July were up 62.4% compared to a year ago, but down by 4.8% compared to June's record of 2.6 millions bpd.

Indian refiners have begun cutting Russian oil imports in January to avoid higher U.S. duties as New Delhi negotiates with Washington a trade agreement.

The Iranian war, however, caused disruptions in Middle East supply that forced Indian refiners continue to buy Russian barrels.

India's Russian crude purchases are uncertain after the U.S. Senate passed legislation this month imposing 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers, increasing economic pressure?on Moscow for its 2022 invasion in Ukraine.

The House of Representatives has not yet approved the measure.

The data shows that Russia's share in India's crude oil imports reached a record of 43.25% during the first four month of the fiscal year which began in April. This is an increase from 37% in the previous year.

This shift was largely at?the expense of Middle Eastern suppliers whose share in India's crude oil imports dropped to around 30% from April to July compared to?43% one year earlier.

Data showed that the share of Latin American crude oil increased mainly because of higher imports, mostly from Brazil and Venezuela.

India is dependent on imported crude oil for over?90%, which makes it vulnerable to disruptions in the global oil trade. The data shows that Russia was India's biggest crude oil supplier between April and July, while the United Arab Emirates overtook Iraq as the second largest?supplier.

The UAE, which left OPEC last April, is offering large quantities through spot tenders. This allows Indian refiners increase their purchases. The UAE was India's top supplier last year. 4 supplier.

(source: Reuters)