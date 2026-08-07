This week, the number of vessels passing through Hormuz has decreased as markets focus on Iran-Oman negotiations

Data showed that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to 33 vessels between Monday and Thursday of this week, down from 50 the previous week, as markets awaited signs of progress during talks between Iran and Oman.

Kpler data show that four vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. This included a large crude carrier called Nissos Kea carrying around 2 million barrels Basrah crude oil loaded in Iraq.

Two of the rest were carrying liquefied gas, and one was a small?bulk ship.

Kpler data shows that only six crude oil tanks have left the Strait in this week. So far, 21 vessels have crossed the strait - mostly through Iran.

Shipping sources reported that several?Chinese refiners and Indian refiners were looking for vessels to 'enter the Strait of Hormuz and 'load crude oil at Iraq’s Basrah Oil Terminal. They were attracted by steep discount, they said.

They said that no ships have been repaired so far because shipowners are hesitant to enter the waterway.

Iraq's SOMO, the state oil marketing company in Iraq, offered customers discounts of up to $30 per barrel for Basrah heavy and Basrah medium crude for August loading.

About 130 to 140 vessels would normally transit the strait until Iran closed it after the "U.S. - Israeli war" began on February 28.

Industry sources say that a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman, which would give Tehran control of ships entering the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, is not easily feasible due to U.S. sanctions.

Kpler data revealed that 26 vessels passed through the strait of Bab el-Mandeb on the Red Sea, up from just 19 the day before. LSEG used a different tracking method and system to count 28 vessels. (Reporting and editing by Clarence Fernandez in Singapore, Siyi Liu)

(source: Reuters)