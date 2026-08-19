Thungela's Australia's coal production rebounds and anchors growth prospects

Moses Madondo, CEO of Thungela Resources, said that the Ensham thermal mine in Australia anchors the company's growth away from South Africa.

Thungela’s headline earnings per shares rose from 1.92 rand to 4.80 rand ($0.2972) during the same six-month period ending June 30.

As the Middle East conflict disrupted markets for energy, higher production, firmer thermal coal prices and increased export sales drove miners' income.

In South Africa, Australia and other countries where Thungela has mines, benchmark prices of coal increased by 15 and 25 percent, respectively. This boosted revenue from 14.8 to 15.2 billion Rand.

Thungela purchased the Australian mine in 2023 to diversify its business away from South Africa where logistic bottlenecks forced bulk mineral exporters into reducing output.

Ensham's production rose by 38% in the first six months to 2.2 millions metric tons, thanks to better management of the mining conditions after geological challenges that affected the output in 2025's first half.

Madondo said that Thungela is now better placed to deal with the geological challenges of Ensham, and to look for ways to increase production beyond current levels of around 4 million tonnes per year.

It offers us a lot of growth opportunities. Madondo added that Thungela is currently conducting a study on potential expansion.

Thungela exports increased by 12%, to 9.5 million metric tons. This was largely due to improved freight rail logistics and the strong production in Ensham.

The company expects to produce between 13 and 13.6 million tonnes for export in 2026.

Thungela announced that it will pay an interim dividend to shareholders of 5,50 rands per share. This is up from the previous 2 rands per share.

(source: Reuters)