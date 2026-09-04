Transnet, South Africa's rail company, has completed the restoration of a key commodity railway line

Transnet, the state-owned 'logistics' operator in South Africa, announced?on Friday that it had?completed a redevelopment of the?Cape Mainline rail link after storm damage occurred in May.

Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM), in a press release, said that heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding caused extensive damage to the 'railway infrastructure' on May '11 and -12. This resulted in sections of a?line being closed for over two months.

* The Cape Mainline (also known as the Cape Mainline) is a strategic mixed freight corridor that connects Cape Town to South Africa's inland rail network. The Cape Mainline carries containers, agricultural?goods and industrial?goods between the Port of?Cape Town, and the economic heartland of South Africa.

* The line 'was first re-opened to diesel trains July 31 before 'it was fully re-opened in August 2026 for 'electric trains, TRIM stated.

(source: Reuters)