?U.S. The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump had 'ordered' the Navy to "tear out" a complex system used to launch jet fighters off its aircraft carriers, and to instead return to steam catapults.

Trump signed on Thursday a 'national security memo' directing the 'change that would require the removal the electromagnetic -catapult used in Gerald R. The Journal reported that the Ford-class aircraft carriers will cost billions.

Both the White House and Navy responded immediately to requests for comment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Navy’s electromagnetic launch system as being?more expensive and?not as?effective? than steam catapults.

"They spent billions more on electric catapults, and they are?not very good." Trump told a?defense?summit last month that they were not as good and?too complicated. (Reporting and editing by Franklin Paul in Mexico City, with Carlos Mendez reporting from Mexico City)

(source: Reuters)