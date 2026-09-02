Trump says the renewed US campaign to combat Iran will not last.

After the largest exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran since July, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. campaign against?Iran will not last "too much longer".

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was trying build a 'rocket that drops mines' and that the U.S. had destroyed it. He said Iran was also working to restore their radar and missile systems that were also targeted by the U.S.

"We?took?out all of the new... equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of?Hormuz. Some defensive, some offensive... He said that it was a 'heavy?attack' last night and they were prepared to repeat the attack any time.

(source: Reuters)