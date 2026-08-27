Tunisia recovers the bodies of the last missing migrants on sunken boat

The Tunisian authorities announced on Thursday that they had recovered the remains of the last missing migrants from a boat which sank last week off the coast, bringing the total death toll up to 14.

Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights said that the boat carried mostly young people. This included seven members of a single family as well as a pregnant woman and a husband.

Migrants from Africa and the Middle East, who are often overcrowded in boats or unsuitable for the sea, use the central Mediterranean route to reach Europe.

The Coast Guard announced earlier this week that it had discovered the bodies of eleven Tunisian migrants. One person was "rescued alive".

The National Guard announced on Thursday that it had ended its search and rescue operation and given the bodies to their relatives.

Over the last two years, Tunisia has seen a decline in migrant 'departures'. This is due to a crackdown on migrants backed by European support. (Reporting and editing by Andrew Heavens; Tarek Amara)

(source: Reuters)