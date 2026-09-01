Two tankers transporting Saudi oil are attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Marisks and Kpler, two supertankers carrying Saudi crude oil were hit by unknown projectiles minutes apart while they were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz on their way outbound late Monday.

Marisks stated that "the near-simultaneous events represent a further increase in the threat climate within the Omani Corridor".

Kpler data shows that each tanker loaded 2,000,000 barrels of Saudi oil at the Juaymah Terminal?last week. Saudi Aramco began oil sales and loadings from the strait inside in August.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the United States has severely curtailed energy exports out of the Gulf, as both sides sought to assert their authority.

The efforts of mediators, including Qatar and Oman, to broker a new deal for the reopening of the Strait, which was responsible for a fifth or more the global oil supply before the U.S. launched its strikes against Iran over six months ago have been inconclusive.

The oil prices rose on Tuesday, after U.S. president Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran again following the first firefights since late July.

Marisks? said that the Saudi Arabian-flagged Sidr, a very large crude carrier, was hit by unknown projectiles at around 1952 UTC (GMT) about 16,6 nautical miles northeast from Khasab in Oman.

Marisks reported that minutes later, the VLCC Senegal Prosperity, flying under Liberian flag, was struck by three unknown projectiles, approximately 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. It was reported that all crew members were safe.

Three projectiles were reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency as hitting a tanker at the same location, just before it left the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahri and Sinokor did not respond to our requests for comments.

On Tuesday morning, Iranian media reported the arrest of a Saudi oil-tanker while it was transiting the southern corridor of Strait of Hormuz.

(source: Reuters)