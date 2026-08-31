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Monday, August 31, 2026
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UAE denies Al Minhad Air Base is a target after Iran claims it attacked base

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 31, 2026

In a statement from the defence ministry, the UAE denied reports that 'Al Minhad Air Base' had been hit by missiles.

The?ministry stated that the armed forces were in a state of high readiness to respond to threats and protect the sovereignty, security and stabilty of the?UAE.

Iranian state television reported that the?army of Iran said earlier on Monday it had attacked United Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base using drones. The report was based on an army statement.

The army claimed that the attack "targeted areas where U.S. Forces?and??helicopters? were stationed on the base."

The?attack was a?response? to the deaths of Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians in?Larak Island.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Middle East North America Transportation

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