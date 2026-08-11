UKMTO reports an incident involving container ships and military forces in the Gulf of Oman

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on 'Tuesday' that it received a report about an incident involving a tanker ship and military forces, in the Gulf of Oman. This was after the vessel type had been changed from a tanker ship to a containership.

Sources in maritime?security said that the container ship was believed to have?been?hit by?a missile?off the coast of Pakistan.

Initial assessments indicate that the Panama-flagged Vela Nova container ship was hit by a rocket on Tuesday while'sailing through the Gulf of Oman, 71 nautical mile off the coast of Pakistan,' according to a British maritime risk management company Vanguard, and a maritime security source. Reporting by 'Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy.

(source: Reuters)