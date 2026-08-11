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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
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UKMTO reports an incident involving container ships and military forces in the Gulf of Oman

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 11, 2026

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on 'Tuesday' that it received a report about an incident involving a tanker ship and military forces, in the Gulf of Oman. This was after the vessel type had been changed from a tanker ship to a containership.

Sources in maritime?security said that the container ship was believed to have?been?hit by?a missile?off the coast of Pakistan.

Initial assessments indicate that the Panama-flagged Vela Nova container ship was hit by a rocket on Tuesday while'sailing through the Gulf of Oman, 71 nautical mile off the coast of Pakistan,' according to a British maritime risk management company Vanguard, and a maritime security source. Reporting by 'Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy.

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Europe Marine Logistics Middle East North America Transportation Western Europe

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