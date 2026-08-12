Ukraine halts strike on tankers using Russian ports at US request, FT reports

The Financial Times reported?on Wednesday that Ukraine had halted drone strikes on oil tanks using Russia's port at the?Black Sea, Novorossiysk, after receiving a request by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The paper reported that the request was made last month after U.S. concerns that Ukraine destabilised oil markets and harmed U.S. companies by targeting tankers transporting crude oil piped from Kazakhstan into a Caspian?Consortium terminal at this port.

The newspaper reported that Ukraine had agreed to not target CPC infrastructure or non-Russian ships as long as they were not subject to Ukrainian sanctions, and did not carry Russian oil or cargo.

Outside of business hours, the White House, State Department, and?Vance’s office have not responded to requests for comment. ? Could not verify the report immediately.

Ukrainian forces have recently intensified their strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, among other sites. Kyiv claims that this is part of an effort to deprive Russia of resources it needs to fund its military.

Four sources familiar with data said that drone attacks on the Black Sea affected as much as one fifth of CPC's oil loadings during July. The Russia-Ukraine conflict also impacted sales by western oil companies and Kazakhstan.

Sources claim that Kazakhstan, which depends on the CPC route to export crude oil, saw a drop of 14% in its oil production from June to July. Chevron, Exxon Mobil and other Western oil companies are active in Kazakhstan.

The?paper was told by a U.S. official that the administration warned Ukraine not to attack non-Russian vessels on the Black Sea. (Reporting and editing by Christian Schmollinger, Clarence Fernandez and Anusha Sha in Bengaluru)

(source: Reuters)