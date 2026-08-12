The U.N. shipping agency reported on Wednesday that oil from a large slick of oil leaking from the tanker Caroline 'Bezengi has reached 'Oman's' mainland.

Oil is drifting off to the northeast (of Oman's Al-Qibliyyah Island), with reports that some oil has reached the mainland. A spokesperson for the IMO said that oil spill contingency planning is already in place.

The government of 'Oman said that the slick from a nature preserve in the country has covered?almost?400 square kilometres.

The tanker, which was carrying 800,000 barrels from Russia to Asia, grounded on the coast of Oman around 22 nautical mile?off the fishing village of Sharbithat in Oman, according to the IMO spokesperson.

The vessel has been leaking oil for some time. The monsoon season 'has restricted access to the vessel, and delayed salvage 'operations'," said the IMO spokesperson. Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely

(source: Reuters)