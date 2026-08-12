Marine Link
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

UN agency reports that oil from a tanker grounded in Oman is now reaching the mainland.

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 12, 2026

The U.N. shipping agency reported on Wednesday that oil from a large slick of oil leaking from the tanker Caroline 'Bezengi has reached 'Oman's' mainland.

Oil is drifting off to the northeast (of Oman's Al-Qibliyyah Island), with reports that some oil has reached the mainland. A spokesperson for the IMO said that oil spill contingency planning is already in place.

The government of 'Oman said that the slick from a nature preserve in the country has covered?almost?400 square kilometres.

The tanker, which was carrying 800,000 barrels from Russia to Asia, grounded on the coast of Oman around 22 nautical mile?off the fishing village of Sharbithat in Oman, according to the IMO spokesperson.

The vessel has been leaking oil for some time. The monsoon season 'has restricted access to the vessel, and delayed salvage 'operations'," said the IMO spokesperson. Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Europe Marine Freight Marine Logistics Marine Logistics Middle East Port Services Transportation North Asia East Asia

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

SMM 2026: The Maritime World's Technology Hub Evolves Again

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week