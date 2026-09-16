Urals crude oil above $110 per barrel in Russian ports due to strong demand and Brent

According to calculations based upon data from two traders, prices for Russia's flagship Urals oil at its western port jumped above $110 per barrel Tuesday, reaching their highest level since April 2026.

The?budget revenues of Russia are being boosted by higher?oil and gas prices, but the high freight rates limit gains for sellers.

Urals crude oil loaded in Russia's Primorsk ports Novorossiysk On a FOB basis, it was estimated at $110 per barrel on Tuesday. This was supported by high Brent prices and an increase in spot markets due to Middle East supply concerns.

Prices are assessed with a 1-day delay, so Tuesday's data is the most recent available as of 16 September.

Three sources said that the premium for Urals oil delivered to Indian ports has risen to $8 per barrel over Brent since May as a result of lower Gulf supplies linked to the Iran War.

The oil prices rose by more than $3 on Tuesday, after sources in the shipping industry said that crude loadings had been suspended at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Export Hub of Yanbu and Riyadh cancelled some deliveries to European customers. This heightened concerns about disruptions along an important export route lasting for weeks.

Urals last traded above $100 per barrel in April during the first weeks of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This was when the first concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz emerged. Refiners around the world are again seeking additional crude oil supplies due to Middle East disruptions.

According to LSEG, the rouble price for Russian oil, used in tax calculations, has been higher than the level assumed 'in the federal budget' for a majority of this year. This is supported by 'higher global oil costs. The exceptions were June and July.

The 2026 Russian federal budget assumes a price for oil of $59 per barrel.

(source: Reuters)