US can keep naval blockade on Iranian ports "indefinitely," Pentagon chief says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Thursday that the U.S. has sufficient assets to maintain a naval blocade against Iran indefinitely. He added that ships could 'rotate in and out of the region, as required. Hegseth’s?comments?suggest that he's telling U.S. president Donald Trump that the U.S. army can continue to apply economic pressure to Iran as long as necessary to help the so-far unsuccessful negotiations to end this conflict, which began in February.

Hegseth said to reporters that the United States Navy could maintain a "blockade" indefinitely because they would continue to rotate ships, just as they have done. He addressed the crew of the USS Gridley (a guided-missile ship) in Panama, after previously addressing the crew on the Middle East. Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was 'in control of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S.A. controls the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT. Everyone calls our Naval Blockade "A Wall of Steel" and Iran cannot do anything about it," wrote he on his Truth Social platform. The war began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. After that, Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth the world's oil, liquefied gas, and natural gas used to be shipped. U.S. then imposed a "naval blockade" on Iranian ports and shipping, claiming it would protect freedom of navigation for vessels travelling to and from non Iranian ports. Washington has sent tens and thousands of troops, as well as more than 20 ships to the Middle East since the start of the war. The U.S. Military has diverted more than 55 commercial ships that attempted to break the blockade since it began. This includes disabling 3 ships and boarding 2 others. The military reported that earlier this week a U.S. Navy MH-60 fired two Hellfire rockets into the engine room of a Panama flagged ship after it ignored warnings by U.S. forces. (Reporting and editing by Caitlin Weir and Keith Weir; Reporting by Phil Stewart)

(source: Reuters)