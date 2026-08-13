US considers indefinite blockade of Iran's naval ports as the oil shortage worsens

The United States threatened on Thursday to maintain an indefinite naval blockade against Iran, increasing economic pressure on Tehran, as ceasefire talks have failed, global oil supplies are 'dropping' and regional tensions continue to rise.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said to?reporters? that the U.S. could maintain a naval presence within the region in order to enforce the blockade against Iran, which had caused severe economic damage in the country.

Hegseth, who was in Panama for a business trip, told reporters that the United States Navy could maintain a similar blockade "indefinitely" because they would continue to rotate their ships. Iran, despite a tentative agreement to end the conflict in June, has tried to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz. It has also attacked vessels that were trying to transit the strategic waterway. Before the war started in February, a fifth of all oil and natural gas in the world was transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

The state news agency WAM in the UAE reported that two vessels of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, were attacked Thursday evening as they transited the Strait. The United Arab Emirates government denounced it as an Iranian strike. The Strait of Hormuz saw a drop in shipping traffic on Tuesday. This was compared to a 10-day-average of 12 vessels and 130 to 140 vessels before the war. Donald Trump has said that the United States is in control of the Strait. The strait is under "total control". Iran stated in an X message that these claims "does not change reality." The Strait of Hormuz is still?blocked, and won't be reopened until Iran accepts its?conditions." These include the removal of economic sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets. In mid-June, the U.S. lifted a blockade on Iran's ports and shipping for a full month. Since then, it has been reimposed. This cut off Tehran's main source of hard currency while compounding losses caused by wartime attacks against its energy infrastructure. Washington had previously stated that it would lift its blockade of Iran once Iran and Oman (which sit on either end of the strait) reached an agreement to resume commercial shipping.

SHRINKING OIL SUPPLY Trump also has repeatedly threatened to escalate the military strikes, and "hit Iran Hard," even though he?has so far refused to deploy ground troops or seize strategic islands, and bombing desalination facilities. Trump said earlier this week that he would use economic measures, instead of military action.

High fuel prices are reducing the Republican president's approval rating and could undermine his party control in November's midterm elections.

The U.S. tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and other individuals or entities it claims are helping the country acquire weapons. However, the pressure campaign failed to get Tehran to return to the negotiation table. The?global economic situation is becoming more and more stressed. The International Energy Agency forecast on Wednesday that the global oil supply will fall by around 4% or 4.3 million barrels a day. The International Energy Agency had predicted a decline of 3.7 millions barrels per day just a month earlier. Investors focused on signs that global demand was weakening and the sharp rise in U.S. oil inventories. Oil prices fell more than 2% after a week-long gain. Reports that the Houthis, backed by Iran in Yemen, had used drones to target a Saudi Aramco refining plant unnerved the market and renewed concerns over a regional war.

Global economists predict a drop in growth and a possible recession as a result. They warn that the effects will be worsened if the conflict is not resolved soon. (Written by Andrea Shalal, edited by Andy Sullivan and Cynthia Osterman).

(source: Reuters)