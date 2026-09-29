US official: 60 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that 60 commercial ships transited the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, carrying the 'highest daily volume' of crude oil since earliest July.

The US official said that about 40 of these vessels were in coordination with the US military for protection. About 22 million barrels worth of oil were released from the chokepoint.

Could not independently verify the US official figures.

The Strait of Hormuz is now at the heart of?efforts?to end the US-Iran conflict that has lasted for nearly seven months.?Iran wants relief from a US blockade choking their economy, while Washington pressures Iran to stop interfering with shipping along the global oil route.

Before the US and Israel war against Iran began on February 28, the Strait handled around 125 large commercial vessels per day. These included tankers, gas carrier, bulkers and container ships, and represented about 20% of the world's daily crude and liquefied gas supply.

Sources close to the talks told Reuters earlier Thursday that US and Iranian negotiators were exploring a phased exit from the war, which would see Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz while Washington lifted its economic blockade against Iran.

(source: Reuters)