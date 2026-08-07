US official: we expect an agreement between Iran and Oman soon on Strait of Hormuz

A U.S. official said that progress is being made by Iran and Oman on the 'Strait of Hormuz. We expect to see a deal very soon.

The official said that once a deal was announced to'restore commercial shipping free of impediments', the United States would lift their blockade against Iranian ports. The official said that there is "progress" between Oman, Iran and the Strait and they expect to reach a deal very soon. The United States will lift the blockade on Iranian ports once the deal to restore commercial shipping is announced. The official stated that U.S. action 'will be based on performance and will be tied to Iran's compliance with its commitments. (Reporting and editing by Michelle Nichols; Steve Holland)

(source: Reuters)